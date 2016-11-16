ASUS ZenFone 3 Laser review

The ASUS Zenfone 3 Laser is a good phone; for $200, you get a premium design, excellent battery life, and dual-SIM card support. With that said, there are also some significant drawbacks: the camera performance is just average, performance is bottlenecked by 2 GB of RAM, and the software design appears outdated.

Sadly, the Zenfone 3 Laser feels more like a downgrade compared to its predecessor. Some aspects like software and display quality remain unchanged, but many others have been downgraded. For example, the display is now coated in Gorilla Glass 3 instead of Gorilla Glass 4, the amount of RAM has been decreased from 3 to 2 GB, the speaker sounds worse, and the camera is not as sharp. Considering that both phones were released at the same price, weâ??re disappointed that ASUS didnâ??t pack in more with this iteration.

Also, compared to competing options from other manufacturers, the Zenfone 3 Laser doesnâ??t really stand out. You may be better off purchasing the Honor 6X or even the Nextbit Robin. If youâ??re willing to wait a bit, the Moto G5 lineup also might be worth considering.Thank you for reading our written review of the ASUS Zenfone 3 Laser. Weâ??d love to hear your thoughts regarding this device; would you buy it over competing options? Do let us know in the comment section below!